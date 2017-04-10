Girl airlifted from Fraser Coast after pet dog bit her face

A girl has been airlifted from Maryborough after she was reportedly bitten on the face by her family dog.

A TEENAGE girl has been airlifted from Maryborough after she was reportedly bitten on the face by her family dog.

The 13-year-old girl was airlifted by the Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter on Sunday evening with facial lacerations after allegedly being attacked by the domestic canine.

The rescue helicopter was tasked to the Fraser Coast about 6pm to airlift the girl from Maryborough Hospital to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

She was airlifted in a stable condition, RACQ LifeFlight reports.