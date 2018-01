A 14-YEAR-old girl was rushed to hospital after crashing her go-kart at the Maryborough Speedway.

Paramedics were called to the Speedway about 10pm on Saturday after she crashed during the SKAA Australia Speedway Kart title.

She suffered neck pains from the accident.

The girl was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

No other racers were injured.