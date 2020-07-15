Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.
News

Girl critical after being hit by car

by Elise Williams
15th Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Logan earlier this morning.

The girl, aged in her early teens, sustained a significant head injury following the incident on Old Chatswood Rd.

Emergency services, including paramedics from the high acuity response unit, attended the scene around 8.10am before they transported the girl to the Queensland Children's Hospital shortly afterwards.

Another person, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to the Mater Hospital suffering emotional distress.

Originally published as Girl critical after being hit by car

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries pedestrian and vehicle incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

        premium_icon Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

        Property Look to the beauty beyond Hervey Bay’s beaches.

        EDITORIAL: Don’t make southern visitors feel like pariahs

        premium_icon EDITORIAL: Don’t make southern visitors feel like pariahs

        News This is a difficult, constantly changing situation

        Maryborough trifecta a hit with RV visitors

        premium_icon Maryborough trifecta a hit with RV visitors

        News A combination of factors makes Maryborough a top travel destination

        LETTER: Problem with pretty penny politics

        premium_icon LETTER: Problem with pretty penny politics

        Letters to the Editor Money touches all things.