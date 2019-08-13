Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl dead after swim turns into tragedy

by Ben Graham
13th Aug 2019 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

 

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has died after swimming in a river in Townsville, Queensland, yesterday despite members of the public and police divers jumping in to drag her out.

Emergency services were called to Rossiter Park, on the bank of the Ross River at Aitkenvale, just after 4.30pm yesterday to reports of a child failing to resurface after going swimming.

 

A report will be prepared for the coroner. Picture: Evan Morgan
A report will be prepared for the coroner. Picture: Evan Morgan

It is understood the girl had been with a group of children, including her siblings, when the incident occurred.

Police divers and bystanders jumped into the water to search for the girl.

The incident took place at 4.30pm yesterday. Picture: Evan Morgan
The incident took place at 4.30pm yesterday. Picture: Evan Morgan

They managed to pull her out of the water. She was taken to Townsville Hospital just before 5.30pm as paramedics attempted to resuscitate her.

However police confirmed overnight the girl died.

Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant David Miles told the Townsville Bulletin another child in the group raised the alarm and the missing girl could have been underwater from anywhere between five and 20 minutes.

Police confirmed the girl died overnight. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police confirmed the girl died overnight. Picture: Evan Morgan

"Most of the efforts were concentrated on locating the young girl and getting her to the surface … in due course we will be able to ascertain how long she may have been immersed under the water," Sen-Sgt Miles said.

"Hopefully we'll have some answers as we progress the investigation."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

drowning death ross river seniors-news townsville

Top Stories

    Thefts rattle tourists after concerns over caravan crimes

    premium_icon Thefts rattle tourists after concerns over caravan crimes

    News A spate of break-ins at their favourite caravan park was almost enough to turn long-time visitors off Hervey Bay for good

    Influx of big spenders flock to Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Influx of big spenders flock to Fraser Coast

    News Property expert says millionaires flocking to Coast

    Curious whales feature in award-winning snap

    premium_icon Curious whales feature in award-winning snap

    News Mr Seabury won the Aquatic category for his shot of humpback whales

    IN COURT: Three people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Three people to appear in Fraser Coast courts...

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today