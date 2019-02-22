Girl, 9, dies from holiday ice cream

A NINE-year-old girl has died after eating an ice-cream during a family holiday in Spain.

The British girl, who has not been publicly named, went into anaphylactic shock after having a severe allergic reaction to the dessert she ate at a shopping centre in Malaga, on Spain's Costa del Sol.

She and her parents and two siblings had been staying at the Club La Costa World, the resort confirmed.

The young girl was allergic to milk and nuts, according to Spain's Sur newspaper. She became sick on Saturday and rushed to hospital, where she was put on life support but died on Monday.

Sur reported a post-mortem has been carried out and a judge has been appointed to investigate the girl's death.

Club La Costa World's parent company CLC World Resorts & Hotels issued a statement after the girl's death.

The girl and her family were holidaying in Malaga, Spain. Picture: iStock

"The management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family following the loss of their daughter on February 18, 2019," it said.

"Having eaten ice cream at a local shopping centre, the nine year-old girl suffered a severe allergic reaction.

"Despite the best efforts of doctors and the emergency services, the young girl was placed on life support but subsequently died.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time."

The British Foreign Office confirmed it was offering support to the family.

Last year, another young British traveller collapsed and died after suffering an allergic reaction to a sandwich she ate on a British Airways flight.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, collapsed on the flight from London to Nice eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette she had bought from British sandwich chain Pret a Manger at Heathrow Airport.

Her father Nadim, the millionaire owner of Wow Toys in London, tried to save Natasha by giving her two doses of drugs and administering an EpiPen, but she died in hospital in France.

Nadim and his wife are now lobbying to have British food labelling laws changed so all pre-packaged products had specific allergen labelling in Britain by the end of the year.