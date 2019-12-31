Menu
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
Health

Girl fights for life, boy stable after near drownings

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 8:48 AM
A YOUNG boy is recovering in hospital as a girl continues to fight for life after two near-drownings in the past 24 hours.

The boy was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned at a home in south Brisbane last night.

Emergency services treated him after he was pulled from water at a private residence in Runcorn at about 6.35pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The incident follows a young girl who is still fighting for her life after she nearly drowned at a private residence in Woodridge at 3.18pm yesterday.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and transported the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

