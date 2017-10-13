27°
News

Girl guides pay tribute to Kate

PAYING TRIBUTE: Hervey Bay Girl Guides Jacinta and Sarah Garty, Kaitlin and Fiona Allen, Kelly Crossley, Lysbeth Corney and Tammy McGee come together in honour of their friend and ranger guide Kate Watson.
PAYING TRIBUTE: Hervey Bay Girl Guides Jacinta and Sarah Garty, Kaitlin and Fiona Allen, Kelly Crossley, Lysbeth Corney and Tammy McGee come together in honour of their friend and ranger guide Kate Watson. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

DOZENS of lights filled the sky at the Leukaemia Foundations Light the Night but to local girl guides, no star shone brighter than that of Kate Watson.

A local girl guide, Kate, 17, passed away after a lengthy battle with various health conditions including Leukaemia.

Her fellow girl guides used the evening to celebrate and remember the brave and determined young lady.

Light the Night brings Australia's blood cancer community together to remember and reflect those who have been touched by the illness.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Held on October 6 at twilight, residents came together for a short lantern walk and moving ceremony on the Seafront Oval, Charlton Esplanade.

Girl Guides unit leader, Lysbeth Corney said she met Kate, who joined the girl guides when she was eight, and formed a strong leader and youth member relationship.

"I got to see Kate grow in confidence and achieve different things," she said.

"(Light the Night) was a good evening just to sit there with a group of us and remember Kate and what she contributed to the girl guides and the girls.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity hervey bay leukaemia foundation light the night

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Mayor flees when questioned about son's controversial video

WATCH: Mayor flees when questioned about son's controversial...

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft couldn't get away quick enough from a press conference this morning when asked about a controversial blog run by his son Jason.

Fraser Coast repeat road rage offender strikes again

Ian James Clements.

... literally.

CHILD PORN: Computer repairers reveal retiree's sickening stash

Murray Tilbrook, 68, of Maryborough, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to possession of child exploitation material.

The 68-year-old was storing an explicit library of underage girls.

Robbie's pearls of wisdom at 102

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY: Robbie Roberson reads one of the cards he received after turning 102.

Robbie reveals his secret to reaching 102.

Local Partners