Girl guides pay tribute to Kate

PAYING TRIBUTE: Hervey Bay Girl Guides Jacinta and Sarah Garty, Kaitlin and Fiona Allen, Kelly Crossley, Lysbeth Corney and Tammy McGee come together in honour of their friend and ranger guide Kate Watson.

PAYING TRIBUTE: Hervey Bay Girl Guides Jacinta and Sarah Garty, Kaitlin and Fiona Allen, Kelly Crossley, Lysbeth Corney and Tammy McGee come together in honour of their friend and ranger guide Kate Watson. Alistair Brightman

DOZENS of lights filled the sky at the Leukaemia Foundations Light the Night but to local girl guides, no star shone brighter than that of Kate Watson.

A local girl guide, Kate, 17, passed away after a lengthy battle with various health conditions including Leukaemia.

Her fellow girl guides used the evening to celebrate and remember the brave and determined young lady.

Light the Night brings Australia's blood cancer community together to remember and reflect those who have been touched by the illness.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Held on October 6 at twilight, residents came together for a short lantern walk and moving ceremony on the Seafront Oval, Charlton Esplanade.

Girl Guides unit leader, Lysbeth Corney said she met Kate, who joined the girl guides when she was eight, and formed a strong leader and youth member relationship.

"I got to see Kate grow in confidence and achieve different things," she said.

"(Light the Night) was a good evening just to sit there with a group of us and remember Kate and what she contributed to the girl guides and the girls.