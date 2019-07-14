Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl hospitalised after bull trampling

by Thomas Morgan
14th Jul 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a bull on a property northwest of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property off Showgrounds Drive, Highvale, near Samford to Brisbane's northwest.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a girl in her mid-teens was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition after being trampled by a bull.

She reportedly suffered injuries to her back and chest.

bull editors picks incident injuries

Top Stories

    DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    premium_icon DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    Crime A man who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard

    Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    premium_icon Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    Breaking Mud-crabs win exciting under 18 boys final

    One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    premium_icon One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    News One person has been injured after a crash.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards