Sand boarding accident leaves girl in hospital

Inge Hansen
by

A YOUNG girl was airlifted to hospital last night after a sand boarding accident.

The seven-year-old girl from Happy Valley was sand boarding with her family at Waddy Point when she came off her boogie board and injured her shoulder.

Queensland Ambulance Services treated the girl at the scene before she was transported by road to Happy Valley.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then airlifted her to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

This is the second patient within a week who has been airlifted to hospital from Fraser Island due to a sand boarding accident.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after being treated for suspected spinal injuries.

The boy came off his sand board at Orchard Beach last Wednesday.

Topics:  fcemergency fraser island racq lifeflight rescue helicopter sand boarding

Fraser Coast Chronicle
