Girl seriously hurt in crash with jetski

A school-aged girl is in serious but stable condition after the accident that happened outside Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds on Leafy Lane, Woombye, just after midday Saturday.

The child was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head, neck, chest and abdominal injuries.

Owner of Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds said the young girl was at a birthday party, being pulled by a boat in a tube that collided with a jetski mid-race.

"There was a jetski race going on, it was all marked out and they rode straight out in front of them," Mr Marshall said.

A medical officer and critical care paramedic attended the incident.

Three other people involved in the crash were assessed at the scene and declined hospital transport.