Crime

Girls charged after allegedly ramming cop car

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
A PAIR of teenage girls allegedly crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle on the Gold Coast last night.

The girls, aged 15 and 19 years, were charged after being hospitalised following the arrest.

The collision occurred just after 6.30pm in the carpark of a unit block in Labrador's Usher Ave after police followed a stolen Hyundai i30 which had been spotted driving erratically along Smith Street.

The two teenage girls were arrested last night.
POLAIR, the police helicopter, followed the car to the unit block when officers arrived in a patrol car.

Police allege the stolen car attempted to escape the carpark before colliding with the patrol car, leaving both damaged.

Both girls as well as two police officers were hospitalised.

Police searched of the car and allegedly located a quantity of drugs, utensils and a knife.

The 19-year-old will front Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

She is charged with one count each of burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.

She has also been charged with other drug related offences

It will be alleged she stole the car from a Mermaid Waters house on Great Barrier Reef Drive on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Investigations are continuing.

crime gold coast labrador police teens

