Girl’s face slashed in alleged broken glass attack

A CHILD'S throat was slashed open and her left ear nearly severed in what her grandmother alleges was a frenzied attack committed by her father's teenage lover.

The accused attacker is a 17-year-old girl, who is alleged to have broken in and first assaulted the seven-year-old girl's grandmother in their Ipswich home on Monday night before allegedly targeting the child.

On Wednesday night the devastated grandmother spent her second night with her badly injured granddaughter as she recovers after surgery in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The grandmother, who uses the pseudonym 'Rose' to protect the little girl's identity, said the sudden and shocking attack came out of the blue.

Rose said she is the official carer of her granddaughter.

Rose said the teen came to her door at 5.30pm Monday and wanted to come inside.

She was angry that Rose intended to try and get the care of the new baby that is now in the care of the Department of Child Safety.

Rose said she saw her estranged son walking down the street and yelling out abuse.

Rose said the accused smashed a window to get in while she and the child hid in a bedroom.

She was on the phone to police when the teen is alleged to have kicked open the door.

Rose said that when she saw her granddaughter's bloodied injuries soon after she put her hands around her throat to stem the blood flow.

"I saw all this blood coming out of her throat like a water fountain," Rose said.

"I ran with her to the neighbours."

She said the man put his hand around her granddaughter's throat to apply pressure and he and his wife also used towels.

She said the child's left ear was also badly cut.

Paramedics were quick to the scene and after stabilising the child she was transported to a Brisbane hospital.

Rose said she underwent surgery at 9.45pm Monday and came out at 2am Tuesday, Rose saying they were now hoping for the best.

Rose is still shocked and processing the violence that occurred.

"I had her in my care to protect her. To keep her safe," she said.

Two people have been charged with committing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. Both remain in police custody.