Girl’s outrageous gift request goes viral

by Hannah Paine
17th Dec 2020 3:21 PM

 

A nine-year-old girl's extravagant list to Santa has gone viral after her older brother shared the letter on Twitter.

Twitter user @AllyTheJedi shared the adorable letter online, in which his sister admits she had "miserably failed" when it comes to be good this year.

But despite her failings the little girl asks Santa if she can get a trip to France, a live penguin and a brand new laptop.

In the letter, addressed to "beloved Father Christmas", the girl admits that her year has been "quite the opposite" to what she had hoped it would be.

This girl's letter to Santa is every kid's ultimate present list.
"I have tried hard to be good but miserably failed," she writes.

"... but please I'd love to have a present.

"Actually more than one," she adds.

The gifts she wants include AirPods, an iPhone 12 as well as a PlayStation 5 and 4, and a Nintendo switch.

She also wants a panda and penguin (and specifies that they be "not dead"), a snake, a trip to France and a new computer.

"Hopefully you succeed to fulfil all my requested items," the letter ends.

The request included gadgets and live animals.
The letter soon got dozens of replies, with people saying it was "too adorable".

"Can my daughter and your sister be BFFs?" one person tweeted.


One person joked that the letter was so cute that her parents should try and fulfil at least some of the items on the list.

"Y'all should at least at the bare minimum complete half of her request. She invested a lot in making that list," one person wrote.

Others couldn't get over just how specific the letter's requests were.

 

 

 

 


