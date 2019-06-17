Girls tackling new league competition in the Wide Bay

RUGBY LEAGUE: For Ebony Doherty the start of the new Wide Bay girls competition kicking off will create further opportunities for her to play rugby league.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls player has been travelling with her teammates to the Sunshine Coast for the past two years to play competitive football.

"To have a competition around Wide Bay is great for all of the girls,” Doherty said.

"It makes it easier on us as players not to have to travel as far.”

The competition has two age groups, under 14 and under 17.

Eskdale Park Maryborough played host to the first games of the competition on the Fraser Coast with Wallaroos up against Hervey Bay Seagulls in the under 14's.

Wallaroos ran out winners 38-0 over the Hervey Bay side.

The result did not matter for Wallaroos Charli Beazley.

"It is so good to have a full competition to play in,” Beazley said.

"I have grown up watching footy and always wanted the opportunity to play.”

Beazley has two favourite players, one female and one male.

"I look up to Chelsea Baker who plays for Queensland and the Jillaroos and Kalyn Ponga from the Newcastle Knights,” she said.

In the under 17 competition it was a trifecta of games with Wallaroos, Hervey Bay and Tannum Sands playing two halves of football against each other.

"The games were played in great spirit and all of the girls were respectful to each other,” Doherty said.

"Everyone is supporting each other to make sure the competition grows.”

For Doherty playing rugby league is fun and she enjoys the contact of the sport.

"It's a great game and I love it,” she said.

"You make so many friends and you learn so much.

I hope other girls come on board.”

National Rugby League Development Officer Scott Zahra was pleased with the first round.

"It was great to see the players out there having some fun,” he said.

Bundaberg also hosted games between Bundaberg and Gladstone Wallabys.