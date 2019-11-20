Menu
Hervey Bay Hospital staff taking part in the 'Git Up Challenge'.
Hervey Bay Hospital staff taking part in the 'Git Up Challenge'.
GIT UP: Bay hospital staff's challenge video goes viral

Jessica Lamb
20th Nov 2019 11:15 AM
AN ONLINE video of local nurses, health care workers and administration staff dancing at iconic places around Hervey Bay has gone viral.

The Hervey Bay Hospital staff practised for about a month in their own time to make their own version of the 'Git Up Challenge'.

Organiser Alison Fuller who works as a nursing unit manager for medical ward two said 34 staff from all across the hospital took part in the three and a half minute video.

"It was really good for team buildings and building good relationships between people who normally wouldn't work together," she said.

"I originally asked our ward, started a page on Facebook and then put it out to everyone.

"We met up and practised the dance and posted videos of what we did so people could practise at home."

Pictured at the Wet Side Water Park light show, the hospital's helicopter pad, the information centre's whale statue, Scarness Pier and in the hospital car park, filming by Bobby Depp took two days.

"I think it was originally a challenge put out by Queensland Health and after we had decided to do it Bundaberg put out their video which was great and really spurred us on," Ms Fuller said.

"We wanted not just to showcase the hospital but our beautiful town.

"It was awesome… we work in a  challenging environment and it was a good way to release some stress and frustration."

Ms Fuller explained she had only just stopped singing the song as she went to bed.

"I would wake up singing it too," she said with a laugh.

Watch the video here.

