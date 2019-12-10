Menu
GIFT OF GIVING: Indy journalist Glen Porteous encourages the Fraser Coast community to bring joy to underpriviliged local families by popping a present under the office giving tree.
News

Give a gift to those in need

Kerrie Alexander
10th Dec 2019 11:00 AM

THE power of teamwork will offer struggling Fraser Coast families some relief this Christmas.

Gifts donated to this year's Hervey Bay Independent and Fraser Coast Chronicle giving tree will be collected by the Hervey Bay Christian Ministers Association, which will link with the Uniting Church, Salvation Army, We Care 2, St Vincent de Paul and other agencies to distribute the gifts to those in need.

Association secretary Julie Terry said joining together to help with this "special Christmas project" was in the true spirit of Christmas.

"The message of Christmas is all about giving and sharing with others," she said.

"The Hervey Bay community are so generous at this time of the year and we want to ensure that we have as wide a spread of help across the community as is possible.

"It has been a hard year for many families and they could use a bit of encouragement this Christmas season.

"The donated gifts and food items will help to bring a little joy, love and hope to struggling and hurting families in our city."

Mrs Terry said members of the community could donate gifts to the Chronicle, Target and Kmart giving trees.

"Many local schools, churches and community groups also will be involved in collecting items for distribution through local agencies," she said.

The Independent and Chronicle office is located at Shop 2A, 7 Central Ave, Pialba.

Gifts can be placed under the giving tree until Thursday, December 19.

