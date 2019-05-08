Hinkler candidate says 'give Israel Folau second chance'

CONTROVERSIAL: The career of Wallabies' star Israel Folau is again under threat due to his homophobic comments. INSET: Moe Turaga.

A HINKLER political hopeful has come out in support of controversial rugby union star Israel Folau.

Moe Turaga, who is contesting the seat at the federal election as an independent, believes Folau deserves another chance after making homophobic comments on social media.

Mr Turaga, who is himself a proud Pacific Islander with strong religious beliefs, says Rugby Australia has handled the situation badly after making moves to sack Folau for a post he made on Instagram saying homosexuals were destined for hell.

Mr Turaga said he understood the rugby union body had a responsibility to take action if they felt the game was being brought into disrepute.

But he also felt Folau's religious beliefs and freedom of speech were not being considered.

Although Folau had previously been warned after sharing similar material online, Mr Turaga said he believed the player deserved another chance.

He was baffled by the organisation's decision to reportedly offer Folau a $1million contract termination, saying the offer muddied the waters if the group truly felt they had a right to end Folau's contract due to his behaviour.

RA has made clear its intention to rub Folau out of the game, adamant his views are damaging on a number of levels.