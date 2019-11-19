A woman is recovering after she was allegedly held up at knifepoint in Raintrees Shopping Centre at Manunda. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A CAIRNS mum said she had been left traumatised after she was allegedly held up at knifepoint in a broad daylight robbery at a shopping centre.

Jenna Drinnan, 35, was withdrawing cash from an ATM at Raintrees in Manunda on Sunday when she said the man approached her from behind, allegedly told her "give me all your money or I'll stab you" and showed her the knife.

"At first I thought he was joking," the childcare worker told the Cairns Post. "Then he showed me the knife and said 'I'm serious, I'll stab you'.

"I've grown up here my whole life. Never for a second have I thought (something would happen) going to an ATM in the middle of the day.

"All I could think was why was he doing this."

She said he then allegedly grabbed the cash as it came out of the machine and attempted to flee.

The ATM is on the outside of the building near the shopping centre Police Beat, but it is not staffed on the weekend.

Ms Drinnan's boyfriend Kevon Rookwood was waiting in the car and had watched the alleged incident unfold before racing to her aid and tackling the man to the ground. She said she yelled out to him that he had a knife so he let him go.

"It wasn't worth being stabbed for," she said.

A 17-year-old boy then gave chase after the man allegedly pointed the knife at him.

A man was taken into custody near the intersection of Hoare and Mayers St a short time later.

Ms Drinnan said she wanted to nominate the teenager for an award.

Manunda man Tyrone Sharma Rookwood, 29, appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count each of armed robbery, threatening violence and common assault.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody, to appear in January next year.