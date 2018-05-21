Give victims dignity in their time of need

DIGGING DEEP: Fraser Coast Chronicle features team leader Vicki Seddon with Margaret Vickers, who donated 10 handmade teddy bears for the Chronicle's domestic violence initiative.

AFTER hearing about the selfless work of CWA woman Lyn Kelman, Vicki Seddon knew instantly she had to help.

The Fraser Coast Newspapers features team leader was inspired by Mrs Kelman's story, spending most of her days - and her money - packing and delivering emergency bags for victims of domestic violence.

Mrs Seddon has been affected by domestic violence directly and indirectly and she wants it to end... now.

What better way, she says, than bringing the issue to the forefront during Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

"What this lady is doing is giving people hope that there are people out in the community who care," Mrs Seddon said.

"Not only women, but men need to speak up and not be afraid as there is help out there.

"How many in the greater community does this have to affect in one way or another before we put an end to it?"

Mrs Seddon said the Hervey Bay Independent office would act as a drop-off point for anyone who would like to donate items to Mrs Kelman's cause.

She said even just a bottle of shampoo or a toothbrush would go a long way towards giving victims some dignity in their time of need.

"I think as a respected community newspaper we should care about the vulnerable women, men and especially children that domestic violence affects," she said.

"Once we let people know we are a drop-off point, I'm certain we will have a huge amount of people support this great cause.

"I'm sure these people, who often leave home with nothing but the clothes on their backs, would truly appreciate our support."

A collection box has been placed at the Independent front counter at Shop 2A, 7 Central Ave, Pialba.

All items will then be delivered to Mrs Kelman for distribution.

WHAT'S NEEDED

Deodorant (roll on only, not spray)

Soap

Hairbrush or comb

Face washers

Tissues (small ones, buy in bulk packs)

Shampoo and conditioner (small bottles)

Sanitary items (pads and liners individually packaged for hygiene purposes)

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Pen and notepaper

A special item for the women like lipstick, small hand cream, hair accessory

Small toys or treats for children like colouring pencils, crayons and colouring-in/activity books

Trauma teddies would be gratefully accepted.