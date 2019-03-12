Menu
HAIR'S THAT? Tracey Christoffel will shave off all her hair and donate it to be made into a wig.
Giving a wig to those without

Boni Holmes
12th Mar 2019 5:30 PM
IT HAS been forever since Tracey Christoffel had short hair but that is nothing in comparison to the memory of her sister-in-law, who died from cancer six years ago.

"I watched her hair fall out," Tracey said.

"I remember her having to buy a wig - seeing her bald."

Tracey will join Di Paes on Wednesday, March 13, at Parkside on Adelaide where the pair will shave their heads for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

Tracey said she had been thinking for about six months of chopping her hair off to be made into a wig.

"I am a bit apprehensive but nothing compared to my sister-in-law.

"I thought in memory of her this was something I could do - raise awareness."

Tracey said she had already raised her goal and hoped to double it but her motivation was her hair being made into a wig.

To donate to Tracey's fundraiser go to http://my.leukaemia foundation.org.au/tracey christoffel.

leukaemia foundation leukaemia foundation's world's greatest shave shave for a cure
