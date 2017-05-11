Giving her old orthosis the boot

Thanks to a generous donation from the Fraser Lions Club, Tatum Rashfod is now walking with more support in the form of a new carbon fiber orthosis. Dennis Hanrahan, Bruce Taylor, Nicki Rashford, Darci-Lee Rashford, John McIntosh, Bonnnie Fox, Tatum Rashform, Alison Schenk, John Heron and Carmel Smith.

HERVEY Bay's Tatum Rashford has lived with cerebral palsy and spastic-right hemiparesis for her entire life, but is now walking with more support thanks to a new orthosis which was kindly donated by the Fraser Lions Club.

11-year-old Tatum's right ankle and hip are both weak which made replacing the old bulky boot an exciting time for the family.

Tatum's mother, Nicki Rashford said there has been a massive change since receiving the new boot.

"As soon as the new boot was fitted there was such a difference, because she also has a weak hip she was having problems lifting it, but the new one is so much lighter,” Nicki said.

"She still have pressure marks and redness from the previous boot, this new one doesn't cause any pressure on her foot.

"This is the first time we've had funding help from a community group, we can't thank them enough.”

Hervey Bay's Choice, Passion, Life's Allied Health Service (CPL) brought the issue of a new boot for Tatum to the Fraser Lions Club's attention in December last year.

The topic was raised in a local meeting and as a result $700 was donated, with a further $700 adding to the final figure for the new orthosis boot.

Tatum's physiotherapist prescribed Tatum a KiddiGait carbon fibre ankle foot orthosis, which is a lightweight style boot that can be concealed beneath her clothing much easier while helping to improve her gait as required.

While a range of disability support equipment can attract government subsidies to the costs of medical and communication aids commonly required by people with physical disabilities, not all equipment is eligible for subsidies, and unfortunately these specially-prescribed ankle foot orthosis were ineligible for funding support through usual disability subsidy schemes.

Nicki said they were so excited when they found out about the donation.

"We really couldn't afford to pay for a new boot, so when I found out, it was so amazing,” she said.

"This is the first time in Tatum's life - and she's 11 - that she's been able to choose and wear two shoes because they wouldn't fit over her old boot before.

"With wearing two runners, it's like everybody else and it's not as bulky, we're really happy.

"It's just so much easier for Tatum, she can actually feel normal.”