Modern technology added to one of region’s oldest cemeteries

Staff writers
2nd Jun 2020 11:00 AM
ONE of the region's oldest cemeteries will undergo modernisation with the installation of more than 60 crypts.

Gladstone Regional Council will begin to install 64 Modern Burial Systems on the northern section of Calliope Cemetery next Monday.

Council will also install 200m of fencing along the western boundary, near Herbertson Rd,

Additional work will take place in October and November within the southeast platform of the cemetery.

Gladstone Region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said the project would ensure the Calliope Cemetery remains aesthetically pleasing and safe for all users.

"The addition of the new crypts and fencing will allow for better use of cemetery grounds, increase the condition of the lawn and surrounding grassed are

"(The MBS) system offers greater land utilisation, a safe environment for visitors and the ability for burials to take place in areas where the traditional burial process is difficult or impossible."

Calliope Cemetery has a long, rich history with its earliest recorded burial taking place in 1884.

In 2016, the cemetery's northern section underwent a major facelift.

For further updates or changes to the construction schedule, please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/public-notices-outages and click on 'Parks Scheduled Works' section or call 4970 0700.

