Queensland man fined $600 for bad etiquette

3rd Feb 2019 11:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man has been fined after a show of bad etiquette in a courtroom that started when a Magistrate asked him to switch off his phone.

Dooley Lee Gordon pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of committing public nuisance.

The 29-year-old was sitting in the courtroom in support of a person fronting court in Gladstone on November 15.

About 1pm, Gordon's mobile phone rang and interrupted the court proceedings.

The magistrate asked Gordon to switch off his phone and Gordon became argumentative, the court was told.

Gordon was told to leave the courtroom.

A police prosecutor went to speak with Gordon, who was still being argumentative.

Gordon swore at the officer and was charged with the offence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Gordon should have turned his phone off.

"It's Murphy's Law," Mr Pepito said.

"His phone rang in court, he should have turned it off."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the issue was "what he did next".

Mr Kinsella said it was more than "just simple bad etiquette".

"If you just took it on the chin with the magistrate and police officer you wouldn't be here today," Mr Kinsella said to Gordon.

"It's about common courtesy."

Mr Kinsella imposed a $600 fine and recorded a conviction.

