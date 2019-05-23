MP speaks out on Adani process, election result

POLITICAL PRESSURE: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher pictured during the turning of the first sod at the Calliope High School project.

LABOR'S Member for Gladstone has played down a potential bloodbath for the Queensland Government during next year's election following the Coalition's federal election victory.

As the fallout from Labor's defeat unfolds in Queensland, some regional MPs have called on the Premier to reshuffle her cabinet and make her position clear on Adani, to give the party a chance at re-election.

Glenn Butcher said while the election result "sent a clear message", he did not believe the Queensland Government would receive the same fate as Federal Labor next year.

His comments came as the Queensland Government was accused by Adani of pulling "political stunts" on the project.

This week Adani chief executive officer Lucas Dow challenged the Queensland Government to finalise and approve the two outstanding environmental management plans.

Yesterday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk demanded a timeline for the Adani project by Friday to get the ball rolling.

Mr Butcher dismissed claims the government caused unnecessary delays to Adani's approvals, and said the company was "carrying on like a pork chop".

"We've just announced approval for a mine next door that's 1.5 times bigger," he said.

"That company got on with it and ticked all the boxes, they didn't stand up and get involved in a federal campaign about shifting goal posts.

"They did what they were instructed to do and are starting a mine."

Mr Butcher, a two-term MP and assistant treasurer, said he was confident the Labor vote in Gladstone was still "very strong" despite federal Labor candidate Zac Beers' loss against MP Ken O'Dowd.

Mr Beers had swings against him at most Gladstone region booths, but Mr Butcher said that was not cause for concern.

"It certainly is a message there ... but the things they ran on in the federal election have no bearing on what I've been fighting for and delivering in the state," he said.

Mr Butcher said there was a need for a Central Queensland minister position to "hold the LNP to account".

"We need representation in Central Queensland, since Bill Byrne retired we haven't had that CQ flavour in the cabinet.

"We need someone to counteract people like Senator Matthew Canavan ... who told people during the federal election we were shutting down mines."

Ms Palaszczuk's office said she was not considering a reshuffle.