Gladstone Port CEO Peter O'Sullivan dismissed by board

THE BOARD of Gladstone Ports Corporation have dismissed chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan.

A media statement issued by the Corporation said Mr O'Sullivan had been under investigation since last year due to concerns raised about conduct.

Mr O'Sullivan was suspended on full pay since December 13.

GPC have announced Craig Walker will continue to serve as CEO in an acting position.

The timing of this decision comes a week after The Courier-Mail revealed the suspension of a GPC contractor working at the port, after asking former opposition leader Bill Shorten about tax cuts during the federal election campaign.