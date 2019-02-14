Gladstone sex offender fails to report child at home

IT didn't occur to a Gladstone man convicted of child sex offences he would have to report a child staying at his home, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday charged with one count of failing to comply with reporting conditions.

The court was told the man was convicted in Bundaberg District Court in relation to child sex offences and placed on reporting conditions under the Child Protection (Offender Reporting) Act 2004.

The court was told in October the man had his granddaughter stay with him. The man reported this as per the conditions of his conviction.

However, the granddaughter had a male friend come and stay at the man's address, which he did not report.

The court was told the failure to report this contact with a child was a breach of the act.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the man's offending involved a female child victim and the nature of the man's breach was not consistent with any type of risk associated with the child victim.

Mr Sleep said although the risk was "minimal" it was still a breach of his reporting conditions.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was the man's third breach of his reporting conditions.

"I'm concerned... he's got to start getting it," Mr Kinsella said. Mr Sleep agreed it was an issue.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client didn't realise he had to report his granddaughter's friend because he was staying "on and off".

"He reports every three months, he instructs me he has been speaking with a doctor because he is having issues with his memory," she said.

Ms Ditchfield said it was believed her client was suffering the onset of dementia. Mr Kinsella told the 65-year-old the reporting conditions existed for good reason.

"For persons convicted of child sex offences... it exists for very good reasons. Mr Kinsella imposed a $1500 fine.