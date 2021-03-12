NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has thrown her weight behind a push to allow students to wear pants. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has thrown her weight behind a push to allow students to wear pants. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

The NSW Premier has thrown her weight behind a push to allow students at a private school in Sydney's west to wear pants.

Girls at Croydon's Presbyterian Ladies' College have started a petition requesting a change of the uniform to make it more gender neutral.

The students are required to wear a blouse and tartan kilt but are campaigning for a gender neutral pants option.

The petition has gathered more than 650 signatures in a week.

"With our school aiming to stay modern and progressive we want to uphold these progressive values by introducing a gender neutral pants option," it states.

The petition states it wants to give girls the power to "choose to wear whichever bottoms they want".

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told 2GB radio that she backed the girls "100 per cent".

"Private schools obviously have their policy in place but if I was a schoolgirl at one of those schools I would argue for that," she said.

Students are required to wear a blouse and tartan kilt. Picture: James Gourley

"I think the young girls should express their views and express them to the people responsible because that's how you make change by speaking up on what you feel strongly about.

"I commend them and hope to see change for them.

"When I was in Year 11 and 12 I was outspoken on a few things as were my friends and we made change on a few things at our little school."

The pupils said they wanted "every student at PLC to feel comfortable in the classroom and around peers".

"Mental health and wellbeing of our students would greatly improve if we had more options, so please, for the benefit of all, consider our request," the petition states.

Originally published as Gladys backs schoolgirls' uniform push