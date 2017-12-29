Glass smashed, left on slide at Pialba playground

DANGER: The smashed glass found at the bottom of a slide at Pialba Adventure Playground.

IT'S the stuff of nightmares for any parent - broken glass scattered around a playground slippery slide.

That nightmare was a reality for one Fraser Coast mother who expressed her disgust on Thursday when she found smashed glass at the base of a slide at the Pialba Adventure Playground and scattered nearby.

The new playground has been a popular spot for families and children since it opened earlier this month.

Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard didn't mince his words when asked about the vandalism.

"It's disappointing that people would go out and do stuff like that," he said.

"People need to have a good hard think about what they're doing because what if it was someone from their family who was injured?

"Unfortunately, you can't put brains in statues."

Luckily, no children were harmed by shards of glass and it was cleaned up almost immediately.

"If people want to do stuff like that, they can bugger off and leave us alone," Cr Everard said.

"We have council staff down there everyday making sure it's safe."

If any vandalism is found, Council can be contacted on 1300 79 49 29.