Glee star missing, feared dead in lake

A massive search is underway for Glee star Naya Rivera after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake.

Her four-year-old son was found adrift alone on the boat, which Rivera had rented about three hours earlier, by another boater on Lake Piru.

Naya Rivera, known for her role as Santana Lopez in Glee, was reported missing after her 4-year-old son was found floating by himself in a rented boat in Ventura County, California. Picture: Supplied.

According to local media, her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.

Rivera's vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was later found in the car park with her purse inside.

Divers immediately started searching the lake, but so far there's no sign of the Glee star.

Glee has been plagued by controversy, heartbreak and scandal, earning it the title of the "Glee curse".

Glee's leading male Cory Monteith, who played Finn, died of a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.

His co-star, Mark Salling, also another series favourite in the role of Puck, killed himself in January 2018. He was 35.

Salling was awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges at the time of his death.

Rivera was arrested on domestic battery in 2017 against her ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, who is also the father of her child.

The pair were married in 2014 but finalised their divorce in 2018 and share joint custody.

