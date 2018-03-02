Glendyne school captains leading the way for other students

Lachlan Frahm and Cheyenne Campbell have been named school captains at Carinity Education Glendyne.

THEY are leaders of their school and mentors for other students.

And their principal Dale Hansen, from Carinity Education Glendyne, couldn't be prouder of them.

Cheyanne Campbell and Lachlan Frahm have been elected school captains after serving as vice captains last year.

Now in Year 12, the two were setting a great example for their peers, Mr Hansen said.

"They are good young people who are involved with mentoring already, helping others grow into the shoes they now fill," Mr Hansen said.

Ready to proudly represent Carinity Education Glendyne in the #HerveyBay community this academic year are #SchoolCaptains Lachlan and Cheyenne. pic.twitter.com/RiUYeb8spN — Carinity (@carinity_org) February 26, 2018

"They are both focused on being good examples in the school community, wearing uniforms, behaving correctly and attending every day."



Mr Hansen said the two had attended the Fraser Coast council's youth forum and had represented their school well.

He said they had brought back information from the forum and explained it to other students.

They were both learning public speaking skills and were well groomed, preparing for life after school, Mr Hansen said.

"One is already working after school," he said.

"They're setting a good example as what we like to think of as school representatives."