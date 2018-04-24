Glendyne staff, teachers set to take strike action today

TEACHERS and staff at Carinity Education Glendyne in Hervey Bay will take strike action today after rejecting a proposal they say would have stripped back their working conditions.



It will be the second time strike action has been taken by teachers at the school after they stopped work in November last year to protest the proposed changes to the employer agreement.



Richard Pascoe from the Independent Education Union said the protest would take place across three Carinity Education schools, with Southside and Gladstone to join Hervey Bay in the stop-work action from 9am.



Mr Pascoe said employees remained concerned over Carinity Education's proposals to scrap top-tier teacher classifications, meaning the most experienced teachers could be earning up to $8000 less per year than their state and Catholic school counterparts.



IEU Communications Manager Laura Wise said Carinity Education needed to start showing they cared.



"Carinity Education currently has a proposal that would see teachers and school support staff working more for less, cuts to conditions and basically creating second tier teachers in Queensland."



"Members want to know why Carinity Education wants to treat them differently."



But a spokesman from Carinity denied staff were facing cuts. "Carinity remains grateful for the dedication of our staff and the work they have done for many years supporting young people in local communities.



"No one's pay is being reduced. We are presently putting forward a number of proposals comprising an increase in pay rates for teachers of 4% in the first year.



"There is no change to the direct teaching hours and it is wrong to say we are removing senior positions, we are simply changing the titles.



"Only a small number of people took advantage of the superannuation co-contribution scheme so we have reduced it in order to give a higher wage increase to all employees.



"Carinity is continuing to negotiate in good faith and seeking a new agreement which supports staff and students alike. We are hopeful a new agreement will go to vote soon."

