Glenn opens door for Titans move

ALEX Glenn reckons he can add something to the Gold Coast Titans. If things don't work out at the Brisbane Broncos and he has no option but to leave at the end of the season, he believes he and the Titans could be good for each other.

"Personally I reckon I could (help them)," Glenn said.

"The person I am, I have strong values on respect, honesty and hard work. I think. I could add to a team like that.

"Having previous Broncos players there, I think they could vouch for me. I know what I bring to a team and I think I could help them in that department.

"If they put in a good offer I would be stupid to knock it back. Our careers don't last too long and I have a young family.

"People are like do you want to reach 300 (games for the Brisbane Broncos). Ultimately I would love to. Statistics don't put food on the table and a roof over my family's head.

"Nothing is ever ruled out. If I get an offer from another club that is stupid to refuse, I have to put my family first and that is where I am at."

Glenn's comments in relation to the Titans come as he prepares to make his 254th appearance for the Broncos against the Gold Coast at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night.

Glenn isn’t counting his chickens at Red Hills. Image: Mark Cranitch.

The 30-year-old has seemingly been linked with the Titans for much of the season, in part because he is off contract at the end of the year but also because he lives on the glitter strip.

Asked about those links, Glenn said: "That has been going on since the start of the season. Spoke to my manager and I was asking when it first came out what was going on, because I was on holidays.

"I think there has been some interest throughout the season. At the moment, nothing has been put on the table, it is all talk. At the moment we don't know where we're going round."

His desire is to remain in Brisbane and he will gain more clarity in coming weeks as he prepares to hold talks with chief executive Paul White and the board.

"All the important people - I am going to sit down with them," Glenn said.

"That is a great sign. I am excited to see what happens because it is a club that gave me my first opportunity and a club that means a lot to me.

"They are going to I guess give me a rundown on what is going on and what is the plan. They have told me how much they want to keep me and the coaches are behind that, which is great to know. I am yet to have this sit down … and until then I am not too sure."

Glenn’s preference is to keep working with Anthony Seibold. Image: Peter Wallis

His more immediate priority at the moment is helping the Broncos make a late bid for the finals. They have put themselves back in the mix heading into Saturday night's game against the Titans, a win potentially moving the Broncos back inside the top eight.

"I don't expect an easy game, that is for sure," Glenn said.

"Living on the Gold Coast, you see the papers - the whole back page. As a player, it started to get you mentally. I know these boys are going to come out and really fire up, especially in front of their home crowd where it matters most.

"When they played us in Brisbane they put numbers on us. They got a big win against us. You can't turn up to a game and expect to win even though they are at the bottom of the ladder.

"Our rivalry - the little brother, big brother - I know they hate it and I know they will; be turning up to play their best game against us. It is going to be a tough one bro."