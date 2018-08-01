Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene after the shooting in Glenwood on June 15.
Police on the scene after the shooting in Glenwood on June 15. Arthur Gorrie
News

Glenwood shooter sentenced in court

Annie Perets
by
1st Aug 2018 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who shot at his neighbour in Glenwood will return home after spending a month-and-a-half in custody.  

Dale Ryan, 46, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seven charges.  

His crimes included dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil. 

Police at the location of the Glenwood shooting.
Police at the location of the Glenwood shooting. Carlie Walker

 Ryan was arrested on June 15 after a male neighbour suffered superficial buckshot wounds to his body.   

After police searched Ryan's property, he was subsequently charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.   

Ryan was convicted and fined $2000.   

The court ordered a forfeiture of the items relating to the offences.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BY-ELECTION: ECQ declares new councillor

    BY-ELECTION: ECQ declares new councillor

    News A candidate has been declared the Fraser Coast's new councillor more than a week after Division 10's polling day

    • 1st Aug 2018 5:50 PM
    STORY OF: Jeff Auton

    premium_icon STORY OF: Jeff Auton

    News He is a face known and loves at the Maryborough swimming pool.

    • 1st Aug 2018 5:46 PM
    Crikey! What a find! Crocodile allegedly found at house

    premium_icon Crikey! What a find! Crocodile allegedly found at house

    News The baby-sized critter was inside a fish tank.

    • 1st Aug 2018 5:43 PM
    Urangan man caught driving four times over limit

    premium_icon Urangan man caught driving four times over limit

    News He has lost his licence for 15 months.

    • 1st Aug 2018 5:39 PM

    Local Partners