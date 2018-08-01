Glenwood shooter sentenced in court
A MAN who shot at his neighbour in Glenwood will return home after spending a month-and-a-half in custody.
Dale Ryan, 46, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seven charges.
His crimes included dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil.
Ryan was arrested on June 15 after a male neighbour suffered superficial buckshot wounds to his body.
After police searched Ryan's property, he was subsequently charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.
Ryan was convicted and fined $2000.
The court ordered a forfeiture of the items relating to the offences.