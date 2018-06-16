Glenwood shooting accused fronts court

The scene of an alleged shooting incident in Glenwood.

A MAN arrested over the alleged shooting of a neighbour at Glenwood on Friday has fronted court.

Dale Ryan, 45, is charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.

They are: dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil.

Police were called to a Glenwood property on Friday where a man had allegedly received superficial buckshot wounds to his leg, arm and torso.

A crime scene was established and detectives spent the day searching the property including a large container in the yard.

As a result, Mr Ryan was charged and appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Initially, Mr Ryan indicated he would make a bail application on the spot, telling Magistrate Stephen Guttridge his birthday was on Sunday and he wanted to go home.

Mr Guttridge told him his birthday had no relevance.

Instead, he said he would be considering Mr Ryan's risk of reoffending and whether there was a chance he would interfere with the witnesses to obstruct justice.

Mr Ryan, who will be turning 46 on Sunday, decided to hold-off for a day when a duty lawyer would be available.

He is expected to make the application on Monday.