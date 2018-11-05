Glitz, glamour and glory at the Fraser Coast Business Awards

PRESIDENTS OF COMMERCE: Fraser Coast Chamber of Commerce presidents and 2018 judges Darryl Stewart, Sandra Holebrook and Lance Stone at the Business and Tourism Awards night.

PRESIDENTS OF COMMERCE: Fraser Coast Chamber of Commerce presidents and 2018 judges Darryl Stewart, Sandra Holebrook and Lance Stone at the Business and Tourism Awards night. Alistair Brightman

SIMON Done could never have imagined his school's pop culture festival FraserPop would claim the same business award two years in a row.

The Maryborough State High School principal told the Chronicle he was thrilled to see the team behind the school-run festival take out the Events and Event Management Award at the 2018 Business and Tourism Awards on Friday night.

Amy Brennan, Corynne Berry, Maryborough High Principal Simon Done, Jennifer Conforti, Kaila-Rose Kapernick and Chris Ladd are ready for the second annual Fraser Coast Pop Festival. {JOY BUTLER}

It's the second consecutive year FraserPop has claimed the title after the festival's 2017 debut.

The high school's FraserPop Festival is held each year in July and celebrates popular culture, from comic books to movies.

And Mr Done said he was amazed at how well the school had done. "It's a fantastic ability to be able to provide an experience for kids that means they can give back to the local community while at high school," Mr Done said.

A host of popular Fraser Coast businesses were named as finalists in the prestigious award ceremony. Kingfisher Bay Resort Group walked away with the prestigious Best Fraser Coast business award, along with two others for Marketing and Resort and Deluxe Accommodation.

