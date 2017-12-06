Global study success for Fraser Coast student

A BUSINESS student from USC's Fraser Coast campus has been selected as one of the top scholars in Australia's most prestigious international study scholarship program.

Myles Kreis will spend next year gaining global business experience in one of Asia's largest economies after gaining a highly-competitive New Colombo Plan Scholarship, worth more than $65,000, to study and complete an internship in South Korea.

The 23-year-old from Hervey Bay was named a New Colombo Plan Fellow after being ranked as the top candidate for South Korea. He is the first USC student to achieve this honour.

Myles and another USC recipient, Law student Michael Jefferies of Buderim, were presented with the scholarships by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop at a recent national awards ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra.

"I believe coming from a small regional area should never hold you back," said Myles, who grew up on his family beef property at Gayndah, west of Maryborough.

This mantra gave the third-year Bachelor of Business/Commerce student the confidence to apply for the scholarship - a Federal Government initiative that supports a select number of high-achieving undergraduates to work and study in 40 locations across the Indo-Pacific region.

"I was always told that I could not compete with people from large cities because I grew up in a regional/rural community," Myles said.

"The scholarship is an amazing opportunity for my own career and personal goals, but it also sets an example for other regional students that their opportunities are not limited because of where they live," he said.

Myles will study international business, management and the Korean language for two semesters at Seoul's Konkuk University, and do an internship as a business consultant for six months at one of South Korea's leading multi-national companies.

"South Korea is Asia's fourth largest economy and one of the world's top exporting nations, and I am excited for this incredible opportunity to immerse myself in the culture of this major international business hub."

When Myles returns, he will promote the transformational opportunities of international study and the New Colombo Plan program to students at the Fraser Coast campus and regional high schools.

"By working hard and applying myself, I have created opportunities and I hope that others might see what I have achieved and be motivated to do the same," he said.

USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill said that Myles' selection as a New Colombo Plan Fellow from a pool of outstanding scholarship recipients from universities across Australia was an extraordinary achievement.

"Myles is an inspirational student who has gained this once-in-a lifetime opportunity to add a global dimension to his degree through his strong commitment to his academic outcomes and his leadership in the USC community," he said.

Myles works as a student ambassador promoting USC to regional school students, and leads a number of student groups on the Fraser Coast campus.