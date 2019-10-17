GLOBAL TRAINING: Why nursing students are headed oversees

OVERSEAS OPPORTUNITY: Fourty-five Nursing Science students from four USC campuses including the Fraser Coast will complete clinical placements in Indonesia, starting from this month.

Forty-five students from four University of the Sunshine Coast campuses, including Fraser Coast, will take part in placements which begin this month supported with funding from the Australian Government's New Colombo Plan Mobility Program.

The program is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and provides grants to Australian universities to support undergraduates to complete semester-based or short-term placements in 40 locations across the Indo-Pacific region.

Lecturers in Nursing Science Matt Mason of USC Sunshine Coast and April Martin of USC Fraser Coast will lead a cohort of 22 students this month, departing 25 October, and another group of 23 students in January.

Mr Mason said this is the third trip he has done with students to placements in Yogyakarta.

"It's powerful to see the students being immersed into a health system and culture they're not used to and gaining that shared experience with fellow students regardless of which campus they've been studying at. It fosters some great cross-campus collaborations.”

The students will work alongside a local non-government organisation, Karima Health Care Community, assisting with health screening in local villages through activities like measuring cholesterol and blood pressure.

They will also visit schools in the region, delivering health promotion presentations on hand hygiene, oral health, and safe motorcycle riding practices.