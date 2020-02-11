Glove up to fight region’s litter bugs

Hervey Bay Sea Scouts Jasper Handley, Fletcher Williamson and Danni Mason gloved up to take part in last year's Clean Up Australia Day.

THERE is only way way to keep the Fraser Coast beautiful and that’s by stepping up to clean up.

While it’s important to keep the region litter-free every day, council is appealing for the community to come together and glove up for one special day on Sunday, March 1 for Clean Up Australia Day activities.

Mayor George Seymour said it was important to take action.

“We are asking everyone to step up and clean up on Sunday, March 1 to collect as much litter as we can before it causes harm,” Cr Seymour said.

“We all have a role to play in looking after our local environment and Clean Up Australia Day is a great opportunity to pitch in to help look after our region.

“Every hand helps.”

Clean Up Australia Day is the nation’s largest community-based mobilisation event, and last year more than 680,000 volunteers removed more than 15,000 ute loads of rubbish from the 6,901 registered locations across the country.

Clean Up Australia is more than just volunteers picking up rubbish. The charity works with community, business, schools and governments all year round to reduce waste and fix waste problems.

All of the funds raised through donations go to educational resources and clean up materials which are provided free to community, school and youth groups across the nation, throughout the year.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Clean Up sites will be at Fisherman’s Park, Urangan; Brendan Hansen Park, Granville; and Brennan Park, Dundowran between 7am and 10am on Sunday March 1.

Head to cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/ to join a Fraser Coast clean up site or create your own clean up site.

Please bring a water bottle, hat, sturdy shoes, sunglasses and sunscreen. Gloves will be provided.