Gloves are off: Llew backs Bruce’s election rival

HE'S made headlines for repeatedly going against his own party and previously plugged a positive bipartisan relationship with Maryborough's Labor state MP.

But ahead of next month's state election, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has made clear his allegiance is still with the conservative side of the battle for Maryborough.

Over the weekend Mr O'Brien took to Facebook to publicly back the LNP's candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman and was quick to highlight his Heritage City roots.

"If you live in Maryborough you probably know Denis Chapman - LNP for Maryborough.

"Denis is a born and bred Maryborough local with a strong and resolute commitment to serving his community," he wrote.

"He has the skills to get the job done.

"Labor has dragged its heels for way too long on important local infrastructure projects like the Tinana overtaking lanes, the Bells Bridge intersection upgrade, and now its dangerous two lane Tiaro bypass plan.

"Queensland and Maryborough can't afford Labor's plan for higher taxes, higher debt and higher unemployment.

"Denis understands business, agriculture, manufacturing, construction and tourism, the key drivers of Maryborough's economy.

"He's been a project manager, building designer, mechanical engineer and boilermaker.

"We need Denis Chapman to be Maryborough's strong voice in an LNP - Liberal National Party Government to get Queensland working again."

In his early days as the Federal member for Wide Bay, Mr O'Brien had a positive working relationship with Mr Saunders.

But that is believed to have soured in recent times, with the two at odds over the $101 million bypass of Tiaro.

Mr O'Brien is fighting for a four-lane divided highway despite both the state Labor government and his own party staying firm on two lanes.

Tensions peaked when Saunders' state roads minister colleague Mark Bailey took a personal swipe at Mr O'Brien on his Facebook page and attacked his "integrity".

In another post, Mr O'Brien said it would be "refreshing for me to work with somebody who is not always looking to play the political angle".

"When it comes to Denis Chapman, what you see is what you get and what he tells you is the truth (even if it's not what you want to hear)," he wrote.

Mr Saunders said he would not comment on the status of his relationship with the Wide Bay MP or the public post.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey questioned how anyone could trust the LNP when the party repeatedly called for Queensland's borders to reopen during the pandemic.

"The LNP betrayed Queenslanders when Campbell Newman and his Assistant Treasurer Deb Frecklington sacked 14,000 Queenslanders - and they've shown with their calls to open the borders they are still not fit to govern," Mr Bailey said.

"Deb Frecklington and the LNP need to come clean with the people of Maryborough who they will sack, what services they will cut and what assets they will sell to fund these massive promises.

"Maryborough residents won't forget they were deserted by the LNP when Campbell Newman and his Assistant Minister Deb Frecklington sent Maryborough's train manufacturing overseas leaving Maryborough with a grim future.

"They also won't forget that eight years ago today Deb Frecklington said she was proud to be a part of an LNP government whose budget saw road and transport funding cut by $1.6 billion, and 700 Roadtek road builders sacked.

"Thanks to the relentless Bruce Saunders, it's the Palaszczuk Labor Government that has brought train manufacturing back to Maryborough - where 120 local Downer workers are fixing the LNP's overseas built trains as well as $300m worth of rail upgrades and maintenance.

"Under Labor, works will start later this year on the $14m Wide Bay Highway roundabout and Tinana overtaking lanes after public consultation resulted in some adjustments to the intersection upgrade design.

"After the deep cuts under the LNP when they were in power, we're delivering a $1.9 billion pipeline of local road and transport projects as part of our economic plan for recovery supporting more than local 1000 jobs.

"It is surprising Llew O'Brien is suddenly playing petty party politics just before the state election when he will no doubt remember doing a joint media release with me on the roundabout works only a month or so ago where he welcomed the upgrade.

"Unlike the LNP, Labor won't increase taxes on Queensland households, we won't cut roads and transport funding, we won't sell our energy assets and we won't sack Queenslanders.

"What we will do is continue to support train manufacturing jobs in Maryborough. and continue to deliver record road and transport investments."