Go behind the scenes on farm

PICK OF THE CROP: Farmer Greg Petersen takes visitors on a tour of the family farm at Woolooga. Boni Holmes

FROM talks on alternating small crops to creating sensational food from ugly produce, CC's Kitchen and Petersen's Farm owners Greg and Cecilia Petersen will join the Wild West Farm Trail to showcase their paddock to plate journey.

The couple, who are well known in the Maryborough Markets for their fresh produce and homemade condiments, will hold farm tours, tastings and cooking demonstrations with pop-up stalls and refreshments this weekend.

The Wild West Farm Trail is an initiative by Gympie Gold - Regional Produce, which promotes the businesses that grow, process, distribute and market regional produce.

CC said the wild country and animals, different scenery and diversity depicted the trail.

"We want people to really understand what goes in farms, it's not all sunshine and roses - most of the people just see the produce and not what happens behind the scenes," CC said.

"There is a lot of what we do at the farm to get it market ready."

Greg and his dad, Jo, will show people through their small crops, share their techniques and wisdom, answer questions and offer advice.

"For example, where we are planting this year's crop of rosella has been rested for 12 months," CC said.

"If you have healthy soil you have a healthy crop - healthy plant is healthy produce.

"I will also be showing people what to do with ugly produce. I should know, with CC's Kitchen we turn all this - what they call 'imperfect' vegetables or fruits - into something yummy."

She explained each farm on the trail offered something different.

"It will be a unique experience for people to understand the different sides of farming," she said.

CC's Kitchen and Petersen's Farm at 2 Reilly Rd, Woolooga, will open their farm on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18, from 9am-4pm.

They will have produce, products and refreshments for sale.

