GO FOR GOLD: Keira can, and she will

DOLPHIN: Swimmer Keira Stephens will represent Australia at the Para Pan Pacs in Cairns.

SWIMMING: I can and I will.

They are the five words Keira Stephens has lived by for her 15 years, the same five words have helped Stephens overcome some of her young life's biggest obstacles.

Those five words serve as one of her biggest motivators throughout her budding swimming career.

Keira, the ultra-talented swimmer who was born in Bournemouth, England, first swam at four months of age and currently trains under Marcus Elder at Elders Swim Centre, will trade her Fraser Coast Sharks kit for the green and gold of the Australian Dolphins at the Para Pan Pacs.

It will be the next step on the her way to a dream start at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

The first time Keira has been part of the national swimming team, the Para Pan Pacs will provide the Fraser Coast Swim Club star the chance to compete against some of the world's best S10 swimmers.

She earned selection at the Hancock Prospecting Pan Pacific Championship Trials at the South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre last week.

Supported by coach Marcus Elder, she recorded the second best qualifying time in 100m breaststroke and was the top S10 swimmer in both the 50m and 100mfreestyle, but initially didn't think she'd made the cut.

"I was disappointed, I didn't think I made it and I'd have to work harder to get to worlds next year,” Keira said.

While Keira started to change her focus, her mum, Mel, received a phone call.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought she'd be in the development team,” Mel said. "I cried. Keira sent me a text to say everyone else knows they're in the team and I guess I didn't make it.”

One more quick call later and Keira was over the moon.

She stood alongside her 34 Australian Dolphins teammates for a photo on the pool deck, a group which included former Rio Olympians, world champions and Commonwealth Games athletes.

"It's really overwhelming but everyone is really nice,” she said. "It's like 'wow, am I here'.”

There's nothing Keira can't do. Mel said Keira has always had to work hard to overcome whatever challenges she faced.

Born without fingers on her left hand, Keira has always had to adapt to her surroundings and find a way to succeed.

Keira first entered a pool as a four-month-old. Mel simply wanted her daughter to have the skill and know-how to save herself and stay out of trouble when in the water, but it may have been the catalyst to a future Paralympic swimmer.

"Primarily all I wanted her to do was jump in, and if she got into trouble be able to turn around and swim back. Nothing else was expected, just something we put both of our daughters into the water at that age,” she said. "She does everything the same as everyone else, she does things differently and sometimes a bit slower, but she just finds a different way to do it.”

Keira will spend the next month training hard to ensure she is in tip-top conditions for the Para Pan Pacs at Cairns from August 9 to 14.

As much as she'd love to return from the Far North with a gold medal around her neck, Keira said she simply wanted to produce her best possible performance and hoped to record a new personal best time.