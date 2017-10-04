Go Fund Me campaign to raise funds after dad killed in crash

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A GO FUND Me page has been started to help support the family of a Hervey Bay man who was killed in a car crash near Gladstone on Monday.

Bradley Davis, son of Susan River's Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis, left behind his partner and three children when he was killed at Miriam Vale.

So far the campaign has raised $2815. The page has a goal of $15,000.

Matthew Whish-Wilson started the campaign, describing Brad as the "funniest, most loving and caring man I know".

"He would do anything for anyone," the post read.

"He was a loving partner to Bianca and a proud father to their three beautiful children, Baillee, Maddison and Jaxon.

"It seems Brad left a lasting impression on so many people, whether it's through his family, friends or work."

The 40 year old had been helping youths in Rockhampton and was on his way home to the Fraser Coast when the crash happened.

His father left a heartbreaking message on social media, saying there was a massive hole in his heart and the whole family was devastated.

He told the Chronicle he was proud of Brad "as a son and a human being".

Many messages of condolence were shared to the Chronicle's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Condolences to all family and friends of Brad," Amanda Strathdee wrote.

"A amazing man who helped change the lives of many youth. Will be greatly missed by many. Sending love and strength to the family."

Lyndell Hikaitai said it was very sad for the family.

"I remember him as a real little fella," she wrote.

"He was just a lovely little boy, and he grew into a very lovely young man.

"Hadn't seen Bradley for quite some years but you and all the family are in my thoughts. Sending you all big love and hugs and prayers, and may your strength as a loving family bring you through these extremely tough times."

Kirsty Richters Jacobson passed on her deepest sympathy to Bradley's family.

"Life can be so cruel," she wrote.

The Go Fund Me campaign has been shared 297 times on Facebook.

To make a donation, click here.