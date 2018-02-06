Menu
Call to public to help find missing Hervey Bay woman

(L) Nikki Duncan (sister-in-law) and Minnie Clubb (younger sister) with photos of Monique Clubb who went missing in 2013.
Blake Antrobus
THE family of missing Hervey Bay woman Monique Clubb have started a Go Fund Me page to bring her home.

Ms Clubb was reported missing in 2013 while on a trip to Brisbane.

She was last seen on CCTV footage at Beenleigh train station on June 22, 2013.

For the last five years her family has campaigned for answers to her whereabouts and pleaded for her to come home.

Hervey Bay woman Monique Clubb has been reported missing. She was last seen over a week ago.
The Go Fund Me, organised by Jack Clubb, says the family is looking to hire a private investigator.

"It's going on to five years now and (we) still have no answers," the page reads.

"We are looking at hiring a private investigator to help us find Monique, and the starting cost just to hand information over cost a few thousand."

The campaign has raised about $535 of its $10,000 goal.

To donate, click here.

If you have information to assist police call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 　

Topics:  fccommunity go fund me hervey bay missing persons monique clubb

Local Partners