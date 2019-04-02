GO GREEN: Coast's connection to pioneering electric cars

UNVEILED: ACE EV managing director Greg McGarvie, executive assistant Grace Huang, international business director Will Qiang and account manager Jenny Ling with the Cargo Van set to be unveiled today.

THE man behind the $216million Teebar Solar Farm has moved on to a pioneering new eco-friendly business venture.

Maryborough businessman Greg McGarvie will launch his company, ACE EV's first electric vehicle, the ACE Cargo Van, at the International Convention Centre in Sydney today.

It will be the first electric car manufactured in Australia, with factory operations likely to be set up in South Australia.

Mr McGarvie is hoping this is just the start of a successful, viable project.

He kept costs down by designing a carbon fibre shell made of flat-pack parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

The packs were shipped to their warehouse at Logan, south of Brisbane, and glued together to make the Cargo Van.

By the end of the year, the company wants to have built three lines of cars - the Cargo, a ute and a two-door hatch.

The cars will not be for sale to the public initially but will be pitched to small businesses and companies.

The selling point won't just be taking the greener option - the electric vehicles produced by ACE EV will also be among the most affordable on the market with a price tag of about $40,000.

They will be much cheaper to keep on the road than their fuel-guzzling counterparts, Mr McGarvie said.

The vehicles will run for about 250km before they need charging.