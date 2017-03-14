Go green for Riverbend's open day on St Patrick's Day

FIGHT: Nathan Richter and Alex Bekiesch put on a show at a previous open day at the Victory Village at Riverbend west of Tiaro.

FOR ALL you medieval merriment on St Patricks Day head out to Victory Village at Riverbend next Saturday.

The Fraser Coast's only medieval village will celebrate the Irish holiday with an open day so wear your best Irish outfit and join in the games, food, market stalls and fun.

The leprechaun Crinklebottom will keep you entertained as will all the action of the Medieval Reenactors.

Victory Village is the mutual dream of Tonya Osborne-Blake and Terence Blake.

The dream is to have a village with an Inn, workshops and old-style shops; and eventually a 12th century Fortified Manor House.

To the Blake's family knowledge, Riverbend is the only working medieval museum and farm in the southern hemisphere.

They have held open days, banquets and medieval re-enactments.

Entry fee to St Patrick's Day at the village is $5 for adults and high school students and $2 for primary students.

MORE DETAILS

For more information phone 0499 343 007.

Visit their Facebook page for more details.

St Patrick's Day at Victory Castle will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10am-4pm.

Venue is at Riverbend Dr, via Tiaro.