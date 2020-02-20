Menu
NEED FOR SPEED: Maryborough go kart champion Connor Smith will head off to Adelaide in April for the Speedway Karting Association Australiasian titles. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Sport

GO KART SUCCESS ON TRACK FOR NATIONALS

Glen Porteous
20th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GO KARTS: Cruising around the go kart track at 80km with nerves of steel and quick reflexes has earned Connor Smith selection in the Sub-Junior category for upcoming Australian titles.

The nine-year-old budding champion will head off to Adelaide in April for the Speedway Karting Association Australiasian titles and will go head-to-head against 30 of the best go kart drivers in the country.

“I’m very excited about going to the Australian titles for my age group,” Connor said.

“When I’m racing around the track, it gets the adrenaline pumping to go at the speeds I do.”

He is the only go kart driver on the Fraser Coast for his age group to be going.

Showing maturity ahead of years, Connor wants to be a race engineer and learn how to build engines and use them for his speedway career.

“I like to work with engines and see how they perform and build them and race my own cars one day,” he said.

When he gets older, Connor also wanted to emulate his hero, sprint car driver James McFadden.

Connor has his lucky number 17 emblazoned on his go-kart, the same as McFadden has on his sprint cars.

Connor has meet McFadden several times at the track, including earlier this year when McFadden won the World Series Sprint Cars at Maryborough.

Mum Jen said go karting was a family affair with her husband Anthony having an interest in speedway and it was only a matter of time before Connor would be pursuing his own career.

“He loves learning how the racetrack works and the challenges from them,” Jen said

“He’s very excited about the Sub-Junior selection and loves to travel.”

Connor is the current Sub-Juniors club champion at Maryborough Speedway.

Getting to the April race meet however will prove to be a challenge for Connor and Jen is looking for any more additional sponsorship to help out.

For more information about possible sponsorship please contact Jen Smith on 0478 832 946.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

