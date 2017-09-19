29°
Go meat free for a week to stop cancer

'A serve of vegetables could be one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin, and should be included in meals.”
"A serve of vegetables could be one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin, and should be included in meals.” Elena Elisseeva

CANCER Council Queensland is urging residents to swap their meat for vegies as part of Meat Free Week (September 18-24) across the nation.

CEO Chris McMillan said a diet high in fatty, red or processed meats could increase the risk of chronic disease and some cancers.

"Queenslanders should consume no more than 3-4 serves of lean red meat a week, and where possible avoid processed meats," Ms McMillan said.

For more information visit cancerqld.org.au or phone 131120.

