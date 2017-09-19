Go meat free for a week to stop cancer

"A serve of vegetables could be one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin, and should be included in meals.”

CANCER Council Queensland is urging residents to swap their meat for vegies as part of Meat Free Week (September 18-24) across the nation.

CEO Chris McMillan said a diet high in fatty, red or processed meats could increase the risk of chronic disease and some cancers.

"Queenslanders should consume no more than 3-4 serves of lean red meat a week, and where possible avoid processed meats," Ms McMillan said.

"A serve of vegetables could be one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin, and should be included in meals."

For more information visit cancerqld.org.au or phone 131120.