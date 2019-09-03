Menu
Dress up for the Bauple Nut Bash like last year's super hero theme (from left) Spiderman aka William Aldridge, Harley Quinn aka Abby Mooney, Hulk aka Ethan Mooney, and Supergirls Eva Whyte (left) and Lilly Scott.
Whats On

Go nutty for fun family day

Boni Holmes
by
3rd Sep 2019 4:41 PM
Subscriber only

PIN-UPS and princesses will all be vieing for one of the many prizes up for grabs at the Bauple Nut Bash on September 7.

If you are thinking family fun then the bash is the place to be with competitions for all ages with fantastic prize money donated by local supportive businesses.

Bauple Recreation Ground Association president Debbie Brischke said there was great prize money sponsored by Tiaro Pharmacy for the nut cracking and nut throwing competitions.

The day includes kids games and rides, fairytale costume competition, nut cracking competition, and pinup girl competition.

Victory Village of Riverbend will hold sword fighting displays, archery demonstrations and have information about medival times.

The 5th Light Horse Brigade will also hold a demonstration, there will be local art displays and a variety of market stalls.

There will be a fairytale themed piniata smash for juniors and for those seniors who are still young at heart.

Volunteers from the Bauple Band Hall committee and the Bauple Museum will cater the event with plenty of hearty food.

Bauple Scouts will run some kids activities and competitions.

Vulcon Fireworks is back to light up the sky for the finale of the event and has also donated a mini motorbike as a prize for one of the dress up competitions.

Stall holders can apply at bauplerecgrounds@ gmail.com.

For more information phone Debbie 0418 771 696 or Leanne 0481 125 024.

The Bauple Nut Bash will be held on Saturday, September 7 from noon-8pm at the Bauple Recreation Grounds,18 Forestry Rd.

