Go online to register for the Hervey Bay half marathon

LONG distance and fun runners will take on Hervey Bay's Esplanade for Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers Club's half marathon.

The annual event, which includes a half marathon, 15km walk, 5km fun run and 2km junior dash, will start at Ron Beaton Park on Sunday morning. Organisers have encouraged runners and walkers to enter via the club's website.

The 15km walk will start at 6.15am, with the half marathon to start at 6.45am. The 5km fun run will start at 7.30am with the junior dash from 8am.

Go to the club's website or like the club's Facebook page for more information.