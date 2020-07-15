Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

Century 21 is selling this MacKellar St, Bauple home for $140,000.

Century 21 is selling this MacKellar St, Bauple home for $140,000.

IF YOU'RE looking to grab a bargain house on the Fraser Coast, look to the beauty beyond Hervey Bay's beaches.

New realestate.com.au data reveals Bauple is the cheapest place to buy a house in the region, with a median selling price of $160,000 in the past 12 months.

The median house price in Bauple has dropped dramatically over the past three years.

Three years ago, houses were selling around the $209,000 mark.

That represents a drop of 23.4 per cent.

Of course, cheap does not necessarily mean low quality and houses currently on the market prove there's value for money to be found in Bauple.

A three bedroom, two bathroom MacKellar St home on half an acre of land is selling for $145,000.

Meanwhile, for just $235,000, you could own a three bedroom, two bathroom home on half a hectare on Hensbroek Rd.

The next cheapest suburb was Aldershot, with a median house sale price of $200,000.

Tiaro was in the same price range at $207,500, followed by Maryborough on $210,000.

Granville came next at $213,000, followed by Glenwood on $254,000.

The cheapest Hervey Bay suburb was a three-way tie between Scarness, Torquay and Pialba, all with a median house sale price of $325,000.

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive Fraser Coast suburb with Dundowran Beach, with a median price of $572,500.

FULL LIST OF SUBURBS BY HOUSE PRICE