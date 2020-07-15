Menu
Century 21 is selling this MacKellar St, Bauple home for $140,000.
Property

Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

Christian Berechree
15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
IF YOU'RE looking to grab a bargain house on the Fraser Coast, look to the beauty beyond Hervey Bay's beaches.

New realestate.com.au data reveals Bauple is the cheapest place to buy a house in the region, with a median selling price of $160,000 in the past 12 months.

The median house price in Bauple has dropped dramatically over the past three years.

Three years ago, houses were selling around the $209,000 mark.

That represents a drop of 23.4 per cent.

Of course, cheap does not necessarily mean low quality and houses currently on the market prove there's value for money to be found in Bauple.

A three bedroom, two bathroom MacKellar St home on half an acre of land is selling for $145,000.

Meanwhile, for just $235,000, you could own a three bedroom, two bathroom home on half a hectare on Hensbroek Rd.

The next cheapest suburb was Aldershot, with a median house sale price of $200,000.

Tiaro was in the same price range at $207,500, followed by Maryborough on $210,000.

Granville came next at $213,000, followed by Glenwood on $254,000.

The cheapest Hervey Bay suburb was a three-way tie between Scarness, Torquay and Pialba, all with a median house sale price of $325,000.

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive Fraser Coast suburb with Dundowran Beach, with a median price of $572,500.

FULL LIST OF SUBURBS BY HOUSE PRICE

  • Bauple: $160,000
  • Aldershot: $200,000
  • Maryborough: $210,000
  • Granville: $213,750
  • Glenwood: $253,000
  • Howard: $260,000
  • Tiaro: $207,500
  • Poona: $282,500
  • Torquay: $325,000
  • Pialba: $325,000
  • Scarness: $325,000
  • Eli Waters: $340,000
  • Tinana: $340,000
  • Tinana South: $345,000
  • Toogoom: $347,500
  • Point Vernon: $348,000
  • Urangan: $348,500
  • Kawungan: $352,500
  • Maryborough West: $355,500
  • Nikenbah: $356,000
  • Burrum Heads: $366,250
  • Urraween: $372,500
  • Booral: $392,000
  • River Heads: $395,000
  • Dundowran: $447,222
  • Craignish: $470,000
  • Wondunna: $470,000
  • Dundowran Beach: $572,500

cheap houses fcproperty fraser coast real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

