Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses
IF YOU'RE looking to grab a bargain house on the Fraser Coast, look to the beauty beyond Hervey Bay's beaches.
New realestate.com.au data reveals Bauple is the cheapest place to buy a house in the region, with a median selling price of $160,000 in the past 12 months.
The median house price in Bauple has dropped dramatically over the past three years.
Three years ago, houses were selling around the $209,000 mark.
That represents a drop of 23.4 per cent.
Of course, cheap does not necessarily mean low quality and houses currently on the market prove there's value for money to be found in Bauple.
A three bedroom, two bathroom MacKellar St home on half an acre of land is selling for $145,000.
Meanwhile, for just $235,000, you could own a three bedroom, two bathroom home on half a hectare on Hensbroek Rd.
The next cheapest suburb was Aldershot, with a median house sale price of $200,000.
Tiaro was in the same price range at $207,500, followed by Maryborough on $210,000.
Granville came next at $213,000, followed by Glenwood on $254,000.
The cheapest Hervey Bay suburb was a three-way tie between Scarness, Torquay and Pialba, all with a median house sale price of $325,000.
At the other end of the scale, the most expensive Fraser Coast suburb with Dundowran Beach, with a median price of $572,500.
FULL LIST OF SUBURBS BY HOUSE PRICE
- Bauple: $160,000
- Aldershot: $200,000
- Maryborough: $210,000
- Granville: $213,750
- Glenwood: $253,000
- Howard: $260,000
- Tiaro: $207,500
- Poona: $282,500
- Torquay: $325,000
- Pialba: $325,000
- Scarness: $325,000
- Eli Waters: $340,000
- Tinana: $340,000
- Tinana South: $345,000
- Toogoom: $347,500
- Point Vernon: $348,000
- Urangan: $348,500
- Kawungan: $352,500
- Maryborough West: $355,500
- Nikenbah: $356,000
- Burrum Heads: $366,250
- Urraween: $372,500
- Booral: $392,000
- River Heads: $395,000
- Dundowran: $447,222
- Craignish: $470,000
- Wondunna: $470,000
- Dundowran Beach: $572,500